Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $36.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.