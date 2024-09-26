Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $36.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.
About Stolt-Nielsen
