StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

STNE opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.31. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

