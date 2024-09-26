Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.15.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

