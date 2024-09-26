Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

