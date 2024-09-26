Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SEC stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.62 million, a PE ratio of 671.15 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($5.07).
