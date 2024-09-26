Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEC stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.62 million, a PE ratio of 671.15 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($5.07).

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

