Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.