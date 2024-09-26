Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96.
Sulzer Company Profile
