Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 68.7% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,305,200 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the August 31st total of 4,329,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.4 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Sumco stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Sumco has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

