Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 68.7% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,305,200 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the August 31st total of 4,329,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.4 days.
Sumco Stock Performance
Sumco stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Sumco has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.62.
Sumco Company Profile
