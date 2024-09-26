Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Summit State Bank Cuts Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

