Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

SLF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.10. 367,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

