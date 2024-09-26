SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 10.6% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 25,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.