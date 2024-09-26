Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $18.55. Super Hi International shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 7,868 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.