Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $398.00 and last traded at $398.00. Approximately 6,157,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,240,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $725.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.26.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

