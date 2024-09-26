Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Raised by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.57% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $141,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.24 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

