Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.98. The firm has a market cap of C$605.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8496454 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

