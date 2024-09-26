SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.50 on Thursday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.