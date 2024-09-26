Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

