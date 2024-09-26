Susquehanna Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises



Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

