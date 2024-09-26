Susquehanna Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schneider National by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 152.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 312,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.