Susquehanna Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $73.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

