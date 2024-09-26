Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 127.0% in September

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting SEK 21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 15.80 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 20.93 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

