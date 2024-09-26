Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.