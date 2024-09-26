Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synaptogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 22,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

