Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

