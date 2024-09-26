Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.57. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,797 shares trading hands.

Synlogic Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 194.73%. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Synlogic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYBX Free Report ) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.