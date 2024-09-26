T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $203.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $206.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.13. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

