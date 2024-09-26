T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.16

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.16 and last traded at $203.22, with a volume of 619412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

