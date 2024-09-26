T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 8%

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 8,357,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

