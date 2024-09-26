TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Trading Up 0.2%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MOLOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

