Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Purchases A$24,834.82 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Janette Kendall acquired 57,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$24,834.82 ($17,010.15).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is -1.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

