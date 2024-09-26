Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.