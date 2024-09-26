Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.33 and last traded at $186.24. Approximately 6,402,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,501,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.35.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $962.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

