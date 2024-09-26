TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,892,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 6,452,746 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $8.32.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

