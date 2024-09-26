Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Trading Down 3.9%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 106,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 87,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Talphera Price Performance
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Talphera, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,992,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 11.73% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
