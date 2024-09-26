Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $54.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $44.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

