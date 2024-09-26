Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 4.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.72. 339,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,628,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,595,000 after buying an additional 677,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after buying an additional 298,880 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 708,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 233,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

