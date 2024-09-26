Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,197,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,967,383.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,820,042 shares of company stock worth $18,273,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNGX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

