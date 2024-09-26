Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 951,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tantech Trading Down 7.1 %

TANH stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

