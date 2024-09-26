Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 125.7% in September

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Taoping Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
About Taoping
