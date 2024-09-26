Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 125.7% in September

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Taoping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

