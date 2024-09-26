Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $141.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,590. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $157.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

