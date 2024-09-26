Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,590. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

