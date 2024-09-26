Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

