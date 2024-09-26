Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TARS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.