Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.05

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.05 ($8.66) and traded as high as GBX 670.50 ($8.98). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.90), with a volume of 384,147 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Carr bought 10,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($83,556.51). In other Tate & Lyle news, insider David Hearn acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £101,525 ($135,946.71). Also, insider Jeffrey Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($83,556.51). 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
