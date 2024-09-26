Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.28

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.28 and traded as high as $63.39. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 13,927 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

