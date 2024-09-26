Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.61

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.61 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 168.49 ($2.26). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.21), with a volume of 7,691,096 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.34) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on TW
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.