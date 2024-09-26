Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.61

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.61 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 168.49 ($2.26). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.21), with a volume of 7,691,096 shares traded.

TW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.34) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.61. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

