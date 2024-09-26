TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG) Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 607.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Price Performance

TBG stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Company Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

