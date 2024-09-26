TD Cowen Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

