TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $178,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

