TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9-15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

