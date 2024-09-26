TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

